One man arrested following underground car park robbery in Hemel Hempstead
A man has been arrested after a victim was robbed by a gang of men in Hemel Hempstead.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the robbery which happened on Friday (September 29) at around 5.15pm in an underground car park.
The victim was approached by about four of five men who grabbed him and stole his jacket and phone in the car park at Ivy House, Spring Road.
Detective Constable Carina Ng said: “We are investigating the circumstances surrounding this robbery and would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened or who has information about it to get in touch.
“One man has been arrested in relation to it, however we are seeking to gather as much information as possible as we continue our enquiries.”
Anyone with information should email [email protected].
Information can also be reported online, or by calling police on 101, quoting crime reference 41/78025/23.
Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form.