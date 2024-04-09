Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three men were involved in a fight on Berkhamsted High Street on Friday (5 April).

Hertfordshire Constabulary reports that they were seen fighting outside and inside of Tesco Express at approximately 5.30pm. During the brawl one of the men was hit in the head with a wine bottle.

Police

Police Constable Rebecca Kidd said: “Our enquiries are continuing, and I am appealing for anyone with information to please come forward.

“Were you in the area at the time and saw what happened, or have any further details that could assist our investigation? Please email me at [email protected] with any information.”

Information can be reported to the police online, residents can talk to police staff via a web chat, or by calling 101 quoting 41/27329/24.