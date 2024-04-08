Burglars steal cash machine using angle grinder from Kings Langley Spar
Police are investigating after a cash machine was burgled from a Spar in Kings Langley.
Officers are appealing for witnesses and information following the burglary at around 4.20am yesterday (April 7) at the high street store.
It is reported a cash machine was removed from the shop with an angle grinder.
Detective Constable Karen Jordan: “Our enquiries are continuing, and I am appealing for anyone with information to please get in
touch.
“If you were driving in the area at the time and have a dash cam fitted, please check it as you may have captured some crucial footage to assist our investigation.
“We are also keen to hear from anyone who may have seen a black Range Rover, an Audi A3 or a BMW driving away from the scene and head towards the M25 at the
time.
“Anyone with information is asked to please email me at [email protected]. Thank you.”
Information can also be reported online or via the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/27621/24.
Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.