Police are investigating after a cash machine was burgled from a Spar in Kings Langley.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and information following the burglary at around 4.20am yesterday (April 7) at the high street store.

It is reported a cash machine was removed from the shop with an angle grinder.

Police are looking for witnesses and any dash cam footage from around the time of the incident.

Detective Constable Karen Jordan: “Our enquiries are continuing, and I am appealing for anyone with information to please get in

touch.

“If you were driving in the area at the time and have a dash cam fitted, please check it as you may have captured some crucial footage to assist our investigation.

“We are also keen to hear from anyone who may have seen a black Range Rover, an Audi A3 or a BMW driving away from the scene and head towards the M25 at the

time.

“Anyone with information is asked to please email me at [email protected]. Thank you.”

Information can also be reported online or via the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/27621/24.