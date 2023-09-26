Man fought off robber who tried to grab his phone at bus stop on Marlowes in Hemel
and live on Freeview channel 276
Witness appeal after attempted robbery in Hemel Hempstead
Police are appealing for witnesses and information following an attempted robbery in Hemel Hempstead.
The incident occurred at around 9.10pm on Monday 18 September, on Marlowes.
Advertisement
Advertisement
It is reported that an 18-year-old man was standing near the bus stop when he was approached by another man who tried to grab his phone.
The victim managed to keep hold of the phone before calling for help.
Investigator Deborah Newsham, from the Local Crime Unit, said: “Our enquiries are continuing, and we are appealing for anyone with information to please get in touch.
“CCTV footage shows several members of the public standing around the area at the time, including one who appears to speak with the suspect. I am asking this person to please come forward so we can work to establish the full circumstances around this incident.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“If you have any information which may assist our investigation, please email me.”
You can also report information online, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/75307/23.
Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form.