Man charged with attempted robbery, assault and vehicle crime in Hemel Hempstead

A 31-year-old man has been charged with attempted robbery, two assaults and a series of vehicle crime offences after police arrested him yesterday (June 14).
Luke Butler, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of an attempted robbery and assault in Woodhall Farm, Hemel Hempstead yesterday and a series of vehicle crime offences that happened between Sunday (June 12) and Monday (June 13).
He was remanded in custody last night and will appear at remand court in St Albans Magistrates’ Court today (June 15).
A 29-year-old man is currently in custody after being arrested on suspicion of vehicle crime offences.
Detective Inspector Jinesh Solankee, from Dacorum’s Local Crime Unit, said: “We have been investigating a spate of vehicle crime offences that took place locally over the weekend and I hope residents will be pleased with this quick arrest.”
He added: “I would like to remind people to always lock their cars and vans and to remove all valuables from their vehicles, reporting any suspicious activity to police. We are focusing our patrols to deter these offences.”