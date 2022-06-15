Man charged with attempted robbery, assault and vehicle crime in Hemel Hempstead

A 31-year-old man has been charged with attempted robbery, two assaults and a series of vehicle crime offences after police arrested him yesterday (June 14).

Luke Butler, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of an attempted robbery and assault in Woodhall Farm, Hemel Hempstead yesterday and a series of vehicle crime offences that happened between Sunday (June 12) and Monday (June 13).

He was remanded in custody last night and will appear at remand court in St Albans Magistrates’ Court today (June 15).

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police arrested the man yesterday.

A 29-year-old man is currently in custody after being arrested on suspicion of vehicle crime offences.

Detective Inspector Jinesh Solankee, from Dacorum’s Local Crime Unit, said: “We have been investigating a spate of vehicle crime offences that took place locally over the weekend and I hope residents will be pleased with this quick arrest.”