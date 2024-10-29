A man has been arrested in Hemel Hempstead after breaching a Community Protection Notice, which banned him from being at a particular address.

The unnamed individual was arrested during the execution of a search warrant in the Grovehill area of the town yesterday (Monday).

The operation was part of efforts to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour in the area and was the third address targeted in the area over the past month.

After searching the property, officers from the Operation Scorpion team, Operational Support Group and Neighbourhood Policing teams found nothing of note.

Officers also visited addresses in the area to speak to and provide reassurance to the public.

Dacorum Chief Inspector David Skarratts said: “We’re determined to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour in the Grovehill area, to provide some much-needed respite to the local community who have asked us to take action.

“This is the second warrant we’ve carried out in eight days, and I hope it continues to serve as a warning that, if you’re involved in criminal activity, you could be next.

“We’re working with our local partners to put long term solutions in place.

“If you have any information or concerns, please continue to report them to police.

“Every call helps us to build the intelligence we need to take action.

Information can also be reported anonymously via Crimestoppers.”

To report incidents of anti-social behaviour or suspicious activity call the 101 number, visit the Hertfordshire Police website, speak to an operator through the online web chat, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.