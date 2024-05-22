Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man was arrested on suspicion of committing an assault in Berkhamsted after a group brawl broke out in the high street.

At 1am on 6 May an altercation between a group of males escalated in Berkhamsted High Street.

During the mass altercation Hertfordshire Constabulary has reported that three female teenagers were injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the teenagers caught up in the fight was a 19-year-old woman who suffered what police officers have labelled as a ‘serious injury’ to her arm.

Police

Soon after the incident a 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm and actual bodily harm by beating. Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed he has since been bailed while the force continues its investigation.

Detective Constable Karen Jordan, from the Local Crime Unit, said: “Our investigation is progressing, and I am asking anyone with information to please get in touch.

“Were you in the area at the time of the incident and saw what happened, or have any further details that may assist us? Please email me with any information, no matter how small or insignificant you feel the details you have may be. Thank you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hertfordshire Constabulary is also encouraging residents with information to report it online here, or to contact police staff via its web chat, or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/35605/24.