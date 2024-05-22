Man arrested after Berkhamsted brawl leaves woman with serious injury
and live on Freeview channel 276
At 1am on 6 May an altercation between a group of males escalated in Berkhamsted High Street.
During the mass altercation Hertfordshire Constabulary has reported that three female teenagers were injured.
One of the teenagers caught up in the fight was a 19-year-old woman who suffered what police officers have labelled as a ‘serious injury’ to her arm.
Soon after the incident a 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm and actual bodily harm by beating. Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed he has since been bailed while the force continues its investigation.
Detective Constable Karen Jordan, from the Local Crime Unit, said: “Our investigation is progressing, and I am asking anyone with information to please get in touch.
“Were you in the area at the time of the incident and saw what happened, or have any further details that may assist us? Please email me with any information, no matter how small or insignificant you feel the details you have may be. Thank you.”
Hertfordshire Constabulary is also encouraging residents with information to report it online here, or to contact police staff via its web chat, or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/35605/24.
Information can also be reported via the independent charity Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.