New boss, same role for Hertfordshire’s deputy police chief
Mr Cocking served as the deputy PCC for almost the past three years under the previous PCC David Lloyd, and is the former leader of Broxbourne Borough Council.
He will assist newly elected Hertfordshire PCC Jonathan Ash-Edwards in holding the Chief Constable to account for how Hertfordshire Constabulary is run and ensuring it is effective and efficient, while working with partners to prevent crime.
Mr Cocking’s role will also include helping the Commissioner to prepare his new police and crime plan, and carrying out public duties.
Mr Ash-Edwards said: “I look forward to having Lewis working beside me as he has substantial experience in the role and an in-depth understanding of how Hertfordshire Constabulary operate.”
“He has fantastic contacts with local partners, particularly across our district and borough councils, which is vital to ensure there is a cohesive approach to public safety.
Mr Cocking, who has also previously worked as a policy, communications and funding manager in a global low-carbon energy and services company, said: “Jonathan has been given a mandate by the public to hold the Chief Constable to account to ensure they get a top quality police service.
“I will assist the Commissioner in ensuring that the budget is kept under control and the people of Hertfordshire continue to pay one of the lowest policing precepts in the country.”
The appointment was confirmed on Thursday May 16 by the Hertfordshire Police and Crime Panel at a meeting in Broxbourne.