Police have released images of some valuable items that were stolen

Jewellery and thousands of pounds were stolen during a break-in reported in Kings Langley last week.

On Saturday (13 January), at around 5:30pm in The Street, Chipperfield, a suspected burglary was carried out when a property was broken into.

During the burglary, jewellery and thousands of pounds were taken. This afternoon (18 January) Hertfordshire Constabulary has released images of jewellery that was taken from the home.

Police believe the it was stolen on Saturday

Detective Constable Samantha Pearson who is investigating said: “We are appealing for any witnesses or information following the burglary on Saturday 13 January.

“If you have any information that may help our ongoing investigation, please contact me via email.

“Additionally, we are releasing these two images of jewellery, in the hope that someone may have seen it. Have you seen the jewellery? Perhaps you have seen if for sale? Please get in touch if you can help.”

Residents with information are asked to contact DC Pearson via email on [email protected].

Information can also be reported to the police force online , they can also speak to force operator’s on a web chat system, or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/3560/24.