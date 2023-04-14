Images appeal launched to recover jewellery stolen in Hemel Hempstead home burglary

Police have released images resembling the high-value items stolen during a burglary in Hemel Hempstead.

This afternoon Hertfordshire Constabulary has released images of items of jewellery matching those taken from a home in Hemel Hempstead.

Between 12pm on Good Friday (7 April) and 3.30pm on Easter Monday,at a house on Silverthorn Drive luxurious items were taken.

Another item taken over Easter

During this time period entry was gained to the property and several high-end jewellery items were grabbed.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has revealed these included an Omega watch, some Marco Bicego and Michael Michaud jewellery, and several other items. A navy blue container with a pink heart was also taken, which included the ashes of a pet dog.

Detective Constable Gemma Ball, who is investigating, said: “Our enquiries are continuing, and I am appealing for anyone with information or CCTV footage to please come forward.

Police

“We’re now in a position to release images of some of the stolen items, a number of which are distinctive, in the hope that someone might recognise them. Have you seen them advertised for sale recently, or recognise the descriptions?

“A number of these items hold high sentimental value, so if you have any information at all which might help please get in touch by emailing me at [email protected].”

Information can be reported to the police online here, people can also speak to an operator using the force’s online web chat, which is available here. Residents can call the police’s non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/28903/23.

Information can be reported 100% anonymously via the charity, Crimestoppers, on its website here, or by calling 0800 555 111.

Stolen item number one

Other items of sentimental value were burgled away