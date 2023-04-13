News you can trust since 1858
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Gary Neville mocks former PM Liz Truss on Twitter
34 minutes ago Over 140,000 rooms for £38 or less made available by Travelodge
45 minutes ago King Charles bans TV cameras from filming ‘sacred’ part of coronation
1 hour ago Search for mum and two children, 11 and 10, last seen at hotel
1 hour ago The reason why Meghan Markle will not be at King Charles coronation
2 hours ago Antiques Roadshow expert dies at 71

Dangerous tractor driver in Tring reported for carrying insecure load

Police say one tire was incredibly badly worn

By James Lowson
Published 13th Apr 2023, 11:42 BST- 1 min read

A motorist has been reported in Tring for driving a tractor deemed to be dangerous by the police.

Yesterday (12 April) a tractor was stopped by roads policing officers as it was deemed to be towing an insecure load.

Officers noticed further issues with the trailer attached to the tractor on closer inspection, it was old and had what was described as an ‘incredibly worn’ tire.

Most Popular
Read More
Man jumped out of car, punched woman and stole her phone before speeding off in ...

A spokesman for the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit said: “The trailer attached to this tractor was carrying an insecure load, was in a dangerous condition due to its age and had an incredibly badly worn tyre. Driver reported for each offence. 410238/412179.”

Police officers stopped the vehicle yesterdayPolice officers stopped the vehicle yesterday
Police officers stopped the vehicle yesterday
Did you see anything?Did you see anything?
Did you see anything?
The worn down tyreThe worn down tyre
The worn down tyre