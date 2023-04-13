A motorist has been reported in Tring for driving a tractor deemed to be dangerous by the police.

Yesterday (12 April) a tractor was stopped by roads policing officers as it was deemed to be towing an insecure load.

Officers noticed further issues with the trailer attached to the tractor on closer inspection, it was old and had what was described as an ‘incredibly worn’ tire.

A spokesman for the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit said: “The trailer attached to this tractor was carrying an insecure load, was in a dangerous condition due to its age and had an incredibly badly worn tyre. Driver reported for each offence. 410238/412179.”

