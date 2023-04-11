Man jumped out of car, punched woman and stole her phone before speeding off in Tring

Police are hunting a man who attacked a woman and then stole her phone before driving away from the scene in Tring.

At around 11:30pm on Thursday (6 April) on Eight Acres a robbery was reported to the authorities.

A woman was on her mobile phone while standing outside a property when a man exited a vehicle, punched her in the face and stole the phone.

Did you see anything?

He then returned to his car to drive away from the scene.

PC Sarah Scanlon, who is investigating, said: “Our enquiries are continuing and we are appealing for anyone with information to please come forward.

“If you saw anything, or witnessed anyone acting suspiciously in the area around this time, please email me at [email protected].”

You can also report information online here, residents can speak to a operator in the police’s Force Communications Room via its online web chat, or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/28570/23. Always dial 999 in an emergency.