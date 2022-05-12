Hertfordshire Police and the Royal Bank of Scotland are warning people of the threat of ATM theft as thieves target people using card machines.

A video from RBS shows the tactics that criminals use to distract people using ATMs.

In the video, viewers are asked to watch a man who sees the PIN of someone using a card machine who then works with his accomplice to distract the woman before taking the card from the ATM.

RBS says that thieves will drop money on the floor or say the ATM is broken to distract the person before stealing their card.