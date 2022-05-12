Herts Police to hold session for Dacorum's aspiring officers

Hertfordshire Constabulary is holding an information session for aspiring officers in Dacorum on May 23.

The online meeting will give those wanting to become part of the force the opportunity to meet serving police officers and to learn more about the routes into policing, application and training.

A spokesperson for the force said: “It’s a career that delivers both personal satisfaction and the opportunity to make a real and visible difference within your community.”

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Applicants with a degree can expect to become a police officer within two years.

Hertfordshire Police says that initial training takes 20 weeks, followed by there’s on-the-job training.

Apprentices are said to earn £24,780, with a regional allowance of £2,500.

More information and the meeting link can be found here.