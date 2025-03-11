Kyle Clifford in custody

The man who killed three family members in Hertfordshire has been given a life sentence for his crimes.

Today, Kyle Clifford aged 26, formerly of Rendlesham Road, Enfield, has been jailed for killing three members of the Hunt family at their home in Bushey.

The former soldier used a crossbow and butcher’s knife to murder three women in a harrowing attack on July 9, 2024.

Clifford did not attend the hearing where he was given three whole life orders for murdering his ex-girlfriend Louise Hunt, aged 25, her mother Carol Hunt, aged 61, and Louise’s sister Hannah Hunt, aged 28.

They are the daughters and wife of BBC racing commentator John Hunt.

Clifford admitted to killing the Hertfordshire family, but was also found guilty of raping Louise prior to shooting her with a crossbow.

At today’s hearing at Cambridge Crown Court, Clifford was also sentenced to 20 years for the rape of Louise, eight years for the false imprisonment of Louise, and one year each for being in possession of a crossbow and a large butcher’s knife.

A court previously heard how Clifford had stabbed Carol to death using the knife. He shot the sisters using a crossbow. It was proved that he restrained Louise prior to shooting her and raped her while she was tied up.

Clifford also shot himself with the crossbow before he was tracked down by police officers less than 24 hours later at a cemetery in Enfield.

Cambridge Crown Court heard how after Louise ended their 18-month relationship in June, 2024, Clifford started planning the shocking attack.

Police uncovered CCTV footage showing Clifford purchasing ropes and petrol during this period.

Detective Chief Inspector Nick Gardner, of the BCH Major Crime Unit, said: “This has been a harrowing case and while we welcome the whole life orders, it will never make up for the loss of Louise, Hannah and Carol – three vibrant women in the prime of their lives. The Hunt family have shown immense dignity and composure throughout this horrendous time and my thoughts remain with them.”

He added: “Clifford has again shown himself to be a coward. Clifford armed himself with a crossbow and knife in order to attack three innocent women. They resisted him bravely, with Hannah raising the alarm, which ultimately helped police catch Clifford.

“Then despite overwhelming evidence, Clifford denied raping Louise which meant the Hunt family had to sit through days of distressing evidence. This is while Clifford himself failed to attend court or hear his punishment despite provisions being made for him. Clifford has many years ahead of him to consider the consequences of his crimes and the senseless devastation he has brought to others.”

Lisa Kiff, a Senior Crown Prosecutor with the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Kyle Clifford is a murderer and rapist, who at every turn has attempted to escape the gravity of his actions.

“From evading arrest, to not attending his trial or the sentencing hearing today - his lack of remorse and accountability for the truly inhumane crimes he committed has been laid bare.

“While Clifford pleaded guilty to the murders of Carol, Louise and Hannah Hunt, the Crown Prosecution Service took the decision to proceed with the rape charge. This was to ensure full justice was secured for Louise, and to ensure that Clifford could be sentenced for the full extent of his offending.

“That decision has been vindicated by his conviction for the rape and by the sentence passed today as Clifford will never be released from prison.

“On behalf of the Crown Prosecution Service, I want to express my heartfelt sympathies and admiration to the Hunt family. They had the strength and courage to attend court every day and hear first-hand the devastating truth of what happened to Carol, Louise and Hannah – something which, in stark contrast, Clifford was too cowardly to do.

“We hope today’s sentence, which ensures Clifford can never hurt anyone again, can help the Hunt family with their healing process as they navigate the future and continue to honour the lives of Carol, Louise and Hannah. Thank you.”