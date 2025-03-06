Hertfordshire triple murderer found guilty of committing rape before killings

The man who admitted to killing three women in a Hertfordshire town has also been found guilty of committing rape.

Kyle Clifford, aged 26, formerly of Rendlesham Road, Enfield, raped his ex-girlfriend Louise Hunt, and killed her, one of her sister’s, Hannah Hunt, and their mother Carol Hunt on July 9, 2024 at their home address in Bushey.

Today (6 March), the former soldier was also found guilty of raping Louise on the same day the killings were committed.

A jury unanimously convicted Clifford of the further offence, after he had previously admitted to murdering the Hunts.

He also admitted to a false imprisonment charge and carrying two offensive weapons.

Clifford refused to appear at court to face the charges and the case was heard in his absence. He is due to be sentenced for his crimes on Tuesday.

Detective Chief Inspector Nick Gardner from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “Clifford has been convicted today following a trial. There was overwhelming evidence that he had raped Louise Hunt as well as murdering her, her mother Carol and sister Hannah. This was an appalling attack on a family.

“Clifford has remained a coward up until the end by refusing to appear at court and face up to his actions. Great lengths were made to ensure he could attend court including the location chosen for the trial, but Clifford chose to stay away.

“In stark contrast the Hunt family have shown extreme strength and dignity throughout. Our thoughts remain with them at this time.”

The three victims are the daughters and wife of BBC motor racing commentator John Hunt.

Cambridge Crown Court heard that Clifford bought rope, a crossbow, an air pistol, a butcher’s knife and two cans of petrol. He was caught on CCTV footage, released by the police, purchasing the petrol and ropes.

The sisters were shot with a crossbow, while the mother was stabbed repeatedly by Clifford. It was proved that the rape was committed while Louise was gagged and tied up by Clifford.