Hertfordshire Police surpasses recruitment target with nearly 400 extra officers

According to new police data there are now more officers working in Hertfordshire than ever before.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has announced today (26 April) that an extra 338 police officers have been hired since the Government recruitment campaign launched in 2019.

Nationally, the Government announced it wanted an additional 20,000 officers serving people in the UK.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has 2,415 officers, which is 34 higher than the original uplift target of 2,381 set over three-and-a-half years ago.

Police and Crime Commissioner for Hertfordshire, David Lloyd, increased the police precept on council tax bills to bolster the number of officers on the frontline in the county.

“It is fantastic news that here in Hertfordshire we have exceeded the uplift target for new officers, and there are now more police on the streets than ever before,“ he said.

“Residents and businesses have repeatedly told me that they want to see more frontline officers, and that is what has been delivered.

“We are in a good place in Hertfordshire with more officers available to address those persistent crimes which cause concern in our communities. This includes burglary, vehicle crime, drug offences, serious youth violence, driving offences and those offences which particularly affect women and girls.

“Just last month Hertfordshire was recognised as one of the safest places to live in England and Wales, with the fifth lowest crime rate among all the 43 police force areas.”

“I also welcome the fact that more women and those from ethnic minorities are joining Hertfordshire Constabulary, so that it can better reflect the populations it serves.”

Hertfordshire Constabulary data shows that over the past three years out of the total of 719 new officers recruited 313, or 43.5 per cent, were women. While 61 student officers, or 8.48 per cent, were from ethnic minority backgrounds.