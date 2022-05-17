Hertfordshire Police sends supportive message to Dacorum’s LGBTQ+ community

Hertfordshire Constabulary has sent a message of support to LGBTQ+ people who live in Dacorum and across the county.
Today (May 17) is International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT) which draws attention to the discrimination and violence LGBTQ+ people experience across the globe.
Local Policing Command Superintendent Clare Smith is the strategic lead for LGBT+ for Hertfordshire Police.
She says that she wants to reaffirm the police’s commitment to supporting the community.
Superintendent Smith said: “We are proud of our strong links with local LGBT+ community groups and our officers regularly attend meetings with the community to understand and address the issues affecting them.”
She added: “Our dedicated LGBT+ Network plays a key role in this. They are a support network that not only provides support to our LGBT+ colleagues but engages with local LGBT+ groups to ensure their voice is being heard by the police.
Superintendent Smith also explained that courts can give more severe sentences to people who have committed a hate crime.
She encouraged anyone who has been a victim of such a crime to come forward and they will be supported by dedicated LGBT+ liaison officers.
“Remember, being different is not a crime but being victimised because of it is. We are here for you and we will continue doing everything we can to make Hertfordshire a safer place for the LGBT+ community,” she said.
She urged anyone who needs non-urgent advice to speak to an LGBT+ Liaison Officer by calling 101.