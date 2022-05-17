Hertfordshire Police sends supportive message to Dacorum’s LGBTQ+ community

Hertfordshire Constabulary has sent a message of support to LGBTQ+ people who live in Dacorum and across the county.

Today (May 17) is International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT) which draws attention to the discrimination and violence LGBTQ+ people experience across the globe.

Local Policing Command Superintendent Clare Smith is the strategic lead for LGBT+ for Hertfordshire Police.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today (May 17) is the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia.

She says that she wants to reaffirm the police’s commitment to supporting the community.

Superintendent Smith said: “We are proud of our strong links with local LGBT+ community groups and our officers regularly attend meetings with the community to understand and address the issues affecting them.”

She added: “Our dedicated LGBT+ Network plays a key role in this. They are a support network that not only provides support to our LGBT+ colleagues but engages with local LGBT+ groups to ensure their voice is being heard by the police.

Superintendent Smith also explained that courts can give more severe sentences to people who have committed a hate crime.

She encouraged anyone who has been a victim of such a crime to come forward and they will be supported by dedicated LGBT+ liaison officers.

“Remember, being different is not a crime but being victimised because of it is. We are here for you and we will continue doing everything we can to make Hertfordshire a safer place for the LGBT+ community,” she said.