Hertfordshire Police seize three knives and stolen vehicles in week of action
Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed three stolen vehicles were recovered and three knives were seized during a week of action. Police officers from Dacorum were involved in the operation aimed at stopping acquisitive crime on roads across the county.
Between 20-27 November, police teams in the county launched operations aimed at exposing and disrupting criminal activity involving motor thefts and burglaries. As well as recovering stolen items, the police force has confirmed two people were arrested on suspicion of committing drug dealing offences.
Called, Operation Scorpion, the police force has revealed that around 40 officers were involved from teams across Hertsmere, Welwyn Hatfield, St Albans, Dacorum, Watford and Three Rivers. Extra support was given by officers from the Mobile Support Team and the Special Constabulary.
Additional patrols were launched in hotspot areas and automatic number plate recognition searches were completed.
Hertfordshire Police has released the following data:
-21 stop and searches were carried out.
-Seventeen incidents linked to acquisitive crime were attended.
-Three knives were seized.
-Three stolen motor vehicles were recovered.
-One vehicle was seized for being used in crime.
-Three vehicles were seized for having no insurance, with drivers being reported for the offence.
-One vehicle was seized for being driven in an anti-social manner.
-A driver was given a section 59 warning notice for anti-social driving.
-One person was reported for driving without a licence.
-Two people were arrested for possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.
-Three community resolutions were issued for possession of cannabis.
-One person was arrested for failing to appear in court.
-Two pursuits took place.
PC Joe Geeson from the Hertsmere Scorpion Team coordinated the operation. He said: “This week-long operation is a great example of how teams from across the county work together to target criminals.
“We had some good results and our proactive patrols continue, day in day out.”
Over police forces also carried out a week of action disrupting acquisitive crime. Somerset Police carried out extra operations on its roads also. Similar rural crime prevention operations were ran at other UK policing areas in September.