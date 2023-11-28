Around £2,000 worth of alcohol stolen in raid of Sainsbury's store in Hemel Hempstead
A Sainsbury’s store in Hemel Hempstead was robbed by offenders who took around £2,000 worth of alcohol.
Several bottles were taken from the Sainsbury’s store in Shenley Road, on Tuesday 24 October.
Today (28 November) Hertfordshire Constabulary has released two pictures of people that the force believes could help with its enquiries.
Witness reports state that a staff member was verbally threatened during the incident.
Officers would like to speak with the people pictured as it is believed they may have information to assist enquiries.
Hertfordshire Constabulary says if this is you, or you recognise them, please contact Detective Constable Gemma Ball via email to [email protected].
Information can also be reported to the police force online and via its web chat, or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/85115/23.
Crimes can also be reported anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or using its untraceable online form.