Around £2,000 worth of alcohol stolen in raid of Sainsbury's store in Hemel Hempstead

One staff member was threatened during the incident

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Sainsbury’s store in Hemel Hempstead was robbed by offenders who took around £2,000 worth of alcohol.

Several bottles were taken from the Sainsbury’s store in Shenley Road, on Tuesday 24 October.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Hemel Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today (28 November) Hertfordshire Constabulary has released two pictures of people that the force believes could help with its enquiries.

Police officers want to speak to these two

Witness reports state that a staff member was verbally threatened during the incident.

Officers would like to speak with the people pictured as it is believed they may have information to assist enquiries.

Hertfordshire Constabulary says if this is you, or you recognise them, please contact Detective Constable Gemma Ball via email to [email protected].

Police

Advertisement

Advertisement

Information can also be reported to the police force online and via its web chat, or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/85115/23.