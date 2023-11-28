News you can trust since 1858
Register
BREAKING

Around £2,000 worth of alcohol stolen in raid of Sainsbury's store in Hemel Hempstead

One staff member was threatened during the incident
By James Lowson
Published 28th Nov 2023, 17:35 GMT
Updated 28th Nov 2023, 17:36 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A Sainsbury’s store in Hemel Hempstead was robbed by offenders who took around £2,000 worth of alcohol.

Several bottles were taken from the Sainsbury’s store in Shenley Road, on Tuesday 24 October.

Today (28 November) Hertfordshire Constabulary has released two pictures of people that the force believes could help with its enquiries.

Most Popular
Police officers want to speak to these twoPolice officers want to speak to these two
Police officers want to speak to these two

Witness reports state that a staff member was verbally threatened during the incident.

Officers would like to speak with the people pictured as it is believed they may have information to assist enquiries.

Read More
Suspected council tax fraud investigations retrieve £1.9m in Herts says report

Hertfordshire Constabulary says if this is you, or you recognise them, please contact Detective Constable Gemma Ball via email to [email protected].

PolicePolice
Police

Information can also be reported to the police force online and via its web chat, or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/85115/23.

Crimes can also be reported anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or using its untraceable online form.