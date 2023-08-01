A woman from Hertfordshire was left with a permanent scar after she was attacked by an out-of-control dog in the county.

An 81-year-old mother was bitten by an animal whilst completing her shopping in Herts.

Her daughter has shared the story of the traumatic incident with Hertfordshire Constabulary.

Police

The retired mother was just picking up milk and bread from a shop close to her home when she was attacked out of the blue.

She needed hospital treatment on two bites, was left with a permanent scar, and now suffers with residual pain in her strongest arm.

Her daughter said: “Mum previously worked in a veterinary surgery and has owned dogs herself so knows not to approach an unknown dog. However, she didn’t even see the dog outside the shop before it launched at her.

“She has always been such an energetic, outgoing person, with a busy social life at her allotment and playing bowls, but after the attack she didn’t want to leave the house or go anywhere without me.

“It has taken a year to get her confidence back, but she is still very wary of all dogs, and crosses the road to avoid them.”

In 2022 there were 10 fatal dog attacks across the UK. Previously this number had been an average of three per year. In 2023, there have been five fatal dog attacks in the UK.

Dangerous dog advisor for Beds, Cambs and Herts, Peter Madden said: “We are sharing this story, as we want to raise awareness of how dog attacks such as this can affect someone’s life, not only physically but mentally.”

The victim’s daughter continued: “I could have said goodbye to my mum that day, if the bite had been in a different place or punctured a main artery.

“I want to encourage people who have dogs or look after a friend’s pet, to consider the huge responsibility and ask the important questions: what are their triggers? Are they socialised? Am I able to be in full control of this dog?