Hertfordshire Constabulary announces changes to its online neighbourhood communications
Hertfordshire Constabulary has announced it will be using a new neighbourhood messenger system next month.
From 1 April the police force will be using a new community messaging system instead of replace OWL (Online Watch Link).
Hertfordshire Constabulary will be using Neighbourhood Alerts, and residents in Hertfordshire can join the local system next month, which has been named Herts Connected.
Chief Superintendent Dean Patient said: “We know that being part of a community messaging system helps prevent crime in local neighbourhoods and we continue this important work. This is an exciting new chapter for us as we embrace new digital technology to help us send more local, targeted and relevant messages. We continue to work closely with Herts Watch, who run Neighbourhood Watch.
“Our Neighbourhood Policing Teams (NPTs) and colleagues have successfully helped sign up 180,000 Herts residents to OWL. We hope the majority of these residents will sign up to our new system – they will simply have to click on a link, as under GDPR, we are unable to automatically transfer them across.”
Hertfordshire Constabulary says that the new website is under construction and will be shared with residents once it is live.
Residents can choose which groups they want to be messaged by including the Police and Crime Commissioner, Neighbourhood Watch and Action Fraud.
Community Safety Inspector Nicki Dean said: “We will continue to update you about local crime, what your local officers are doing and how you can help shape your local neighbourhood priorities.”
Residents currently using the OWL service will continue to receive updates until 31 March.