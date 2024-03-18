Driver in Hemel Hempstead tries to excuse going 100mph with a child in the car and police are not impressed

They said it was ‘unacceptable’
By The Newsroom
Published 18th Mar 2024, 13:24 GMT
Police in Hemel Hempstead were unimpressed with a driver who tried to excuse going 100mph on a dual carriageway with a child in the car.

Officers shared a photo of the speed monitoring device showing 100mph on X.

They commented: “The driver of this car apparently had ‘no excuse’ for speeding, shortly after listing many excuses. 100mph on a 70mph dual carriageway with a small child in the car is unacceptable.

“Court summons to follow.”