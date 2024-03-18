Driver in Hemel Hempstead tries to excuse going 100mph with a child in the car and police are not impressed
They said it was ‘unacceptable’
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police in Hemel Hempstead were unimpressed with a driver who tried to excuse going 100mph on a dual carriageway with a child in the car.
Officers shared a photo of the speed monitoring device showing 100mph on X.
Advertisement
Advertisement
They commented: “The driver of this car apparently had ‘no excuse’ for speeding, shortly after listing many excuses. 100mph on a 70mph dual carriageway with a small child in the car is unacceptable.
“Court summons to follow.”