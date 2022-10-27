News you can trust since 1858
Hertfordshire cat shot in head by pellet gun after spate of incidents in Hemel

The cat needed a craniectomy to repair the damage caused to him

By Olivia Preston
37 minutes ago - 1 min read

A two-year-old cat from Hertfordshire underwent an operation to remove a pellet that was shot into the back of his head.

Marco is the last of several cats in the county who have been shot in recent weeks - with two cats being hit with similar pellets in Hemel Hempstead.

The black shorthair cat was found unresponsive in his owner’s driveway and was rushed to his vet to treat him.

Marco with the pellet which was lodged in his head

Warning as two pet cats shot in the same Hemel Hempstead street

He was referred to Davies Veterinary Specialists to remove the pellet and repair the damage it had caused.

A craniectomy was carried out on the young cat which he recovered well from - being was released five days later.

Davies neurosurgeon Victoria Argent said: “Marco was a perfect patient and recovered remarkably well, much to our delight – it’s not every day you have the challenge of removing a pellet from such a precarious place.”