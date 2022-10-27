A two-year-old cat from Hertfordshire underwent an operation to remove a pellet that was shot into the back of his head.

Marco is the last of several cats in the county who have been shot in recent weeks - with two cats being hit with similar pellets in Hemel Hempstead.

The black shorthair cat was found unresponsive in his owner’s driveway and was rushed to his vet to treat him.

Marco with the pellet which was lodged in his head

He was referred to Davies Veterinary Specialists to remove the pellet and repair the damage it had caused.

A craniectomy was carried out on the young cat which he recovered well from - being was released five days later.