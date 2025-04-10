Hemel woman found guilty of murdering her two-year-old toddler daughter in case which 'devastated' the local community

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Hemel Hempstead woman has been convicted of murder at Luton Crown Court today (Thursday 10 April) in connection with the death of her two-year-old daughter.

Shilyrand Charigwati, aged 30, of Juniper Square, had initially pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility at the start of her trial, but was found guilty of murder by a jury.

At around 4.40pm on Sunday 14 April, 2024, Charigwati contacted police stating that she may have killed her daughter Roselyn.

Officers attended alongside the ambulance service and attempts were made to save the toddler’s life. Sadly, she passed away in hospital a short time later.

An investigation was launched by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, and Charigwati was charged with murder the following day. She was remanded into custody to await trial.

She is due to be sentenced on Wednesday 23 April.

Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins, who led the case, said: “First and foremost, our thoughts remain with Roselyn, whose life was so cruelly taken at a young age. We also extend our heartfelt condolences to her father and wider family, who are still trying to come to terms with their unimaginable loss.

“This has been a distressing case for all concerned, from the handler who took the initial call, to the officers and paramedics who attended and the dedicated team of detectives who have investigated. It has also had a devastating effect on the local community who have, understandably, been left in shock.

“Despite the verdict, there are no positives here, but I’d like to commend everyone involved for their efforts throughout what has been a very upsetting case.”