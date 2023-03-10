Hemel teenager among 19 arrested in Hertfordshire during county line drug crackdown

A teenage boy from Hemel Hempstead was among the 19 people arrested during a week of action cracking down on county line drugs operations.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of possessing of an offensive weapon. He has been released by the police while investigations are ongoing.

Throughout the week starting 27 February, Hertfordshire Constabulary searched homes and arrested people they believed were involved with organised crime groups.

Footage from a raid in Stevenage

The Operation Mantis team, working with the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU), Operational Intelligence Team, Operational Support Group and local crime units, carried out warrants.

Addresses were raided in Dacorum, Hertsmere, Stevenage, Watford, Welwyn Hatfield and Luton.

All eight individuals that were charged remain in police custody.

More than £9,000 in cash, large quantities of class A and class B drugs and several weapons were recovered during the week.

cannabis recovered from Stevenage

Thirteen individuals were safeguarded during the operations, including 11 minors.

Those charged were:

-Tyler Ashbolt, aged 23, from Cleveland Crescent, Borehamwood, was charged with being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

A bag of heroin

-Harry Giles, aged 24, of no fixed address, was charged with being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

-Kerrell Bayley, aged 21, from Cooperdale Court, Watford, was charged with being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

-Harry Mockett, aged 24, from Marvin Court, Elstree, was charged with being concerned in the supply of class A drugs

-Mohammed Rahim, aged 28, from Trinity Road, Luton, was charged with being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

-Sonni Badgery, aged 24, from Thirsk Road, Borehamwood, was charged with being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

-Georgia Ames, aged 23, from Thirsk Road, Borehamwood, was charged with being concerned in the supply of class B drugs.

-Nderim Hoxha, aged 23, from Liverpool Road, Watford, was charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Those arrested were:

-A 21-year-old man from Stevenage, arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

-A 22-year-old man from Hatfield, arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

-A 22-year-old man from Edgware, arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

-A 23-year-old man from Hatfield, arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

-A 23-year-old man from Borehamwood, arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

-A 53-year-old man from Stevenage, arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class B drugs.

-A 46-year-old woman from Stevenage, arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class B drugs.

-A 29-year-old man from Welwyn Garden City, arrested on possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

-A 16-year-old boy from Stevenage, arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

-A 24-year-old man from Welwyn Garden City, arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

-A 14-year-old boy from Hemel Hempstead, arrested on suspicion possessing of an offensive weapon.

All the individuals who were not charged have been released while investigations continue.

Forces across the UK carried out similar operations with support from the National County Lines Co-ordination Centre (NCLCC) and Eastern Region Special Operations Unit.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Clawson, from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Serious and Organised Crime Command, said: “This latest week of action is part of our continuing drive to disrupt and dismantle county lines gangs operating in the county. The operations involved a number of different teams across the force, working with our partners to target county lines drug dealing in Hertfordshire and I appreciate all their hard work and support.

“We have made many significant arrests, seizing large amounts of drugs and cash in the process and doing substantial damage to these gangs’ operations.

“We take a very proactive approach, working with our partners in other forces and national agencies to make it difficult for these crime groups to operate in our towns, identifying new gangs and targeting them early before they get a foothold and serious offences can occur.

“We’re also working to raise awareness of county lines among young people, parents, teachers and other members of the community to help protect the vulnerable and prevent them from getting involved in gang activity.”

County lines drug dealing is where organised crime groups (OCGs) use phone lines to move and supply drugs, usually from cities into smaller towns and rural areas.

Often children and vulnerable people who may have addiction or mental health issues are used to move the contraband without suspicion.

OCGs are known to groom, coerce and use intimidation tactics to supply drugs.

Detective Inspector Kelly Gray, county lines coordinator at the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit, said: “Significant work continues to take place across the region to target those operating drugs lines and to provide safeguarding and support to the vulnerable and young people who are often being exploited.

“Nearly 150 people were arrested across eastern England during the intensification period, with roughly 2,000 wraps of heroin and cocaine seized along with cannabis and illicit prescription medicines. Weapons including knives and a firearm were also found and seized.

“A clear indicator of the scale of criminality involved is that more than £85,000 in cash was also seized during the operation. However, we frequently find that those profiting most from county drugs lines often keep their hands clean of the running of drugs and instead exploit vulnerable people to do their dirty work for them.

“That’s why we continue to urge parents and carers to look for the signs that their child may be being exploited for criminal gain.”

Information on gang related activity can be reported to Hertfordshire Constabulary via the non-emergency number 101 or online.