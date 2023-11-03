Hemel police officer awarded for supporting bereaved families and his colleagues

He is known for coaching up new colleagues and discussing sensitive matters with the public

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A police officer serving in Hemel Hempstead was one of the winners of the Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Chief Constable’s Awards.

PC Jake Smith from the Dacorum intervention team, was celebrated for his ability to coach up colleagues and support bereaved families.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Hemel Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PC Smith was one of many members of Hertfordshire Constabulary that was championed at the Chief Constable’s Awards at Tewinbury Hotel in Welwyn on Wednesday (1 November).

Intervention Officer of the Year PC Jake Smith, photo from Gene Weatherley

Chief Constable Charlie Hall was joined by Police and Crime Commissioner David Lloyd, the High Sheriff of Hertfordshire Liz Green, Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire Robert Voss, along with Deputy Chief

Fire Officers Andy Hopcraft from Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Chief Constable Hall said: “I am delighted that we have had a record number of nominations for awards this evening, almost 150 colleagues were nominated across 14 separate awards categories, with a total of 29 finalists.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I say to all of you who are here for awards tonight, the fact you have made it here means you are winners regardless of whether you receive the final award on stage tonight or are a runner up. You should feel very proud of what you’ve achieved to be here this evening.”

PC Smith has been a police constable for four years, following on from previously working as a PCSO in Dacorum.

He has been credited by the police force for his energy and enthusiasm, which has been described as second to none.

PC Smith was also credited for his his attention to detail and standard of work.. Hertfordshire Constabulary says: he is hardworking, diligent, and committed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The police force adds: “Jake regularly coaches new officers, dedicating a lot of time and effort to each colleague to get them to independent patrol. He puts in extra hours, takes on extra workload and deals with each incident in a

way that new officers can learn and progress their knowledge.

Since the beginning of 2022, Jake has been awarded a Royal Humane Society Award, Head of Department Commendation, a Good Work Minute and was the Frank Mason Award 2023 runner up.

He has received numerous records of praise from colleagues, external partners and victims of crime. One member of the public, whose son had sadly died, said: ‘In a time when confidence in the police is at its all-time low, it’s reassuring that there are people who have dedication, compassion and commitment in dealing with incidents of a sensitive nature. Jake is a credit to the force.’”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Commissioner Lloyd, who addressed the audience before awards were given out, said: “It is a real privilege and honour to be part of the Chief Constable’s Awards ceremony tonight. Whether you’re a police officer or police staff, going above and beyond seems to come with the job but of course for most people outside of policing putting yourself in harm’s way, working unsociable hours, seeing people at times in their lives when they’re at their lowest point, their most vulnerable, in desperate need of help is not normal to most people.”