Warwickshire Police have charged a man from Hemel Hempstead with driving offences in connection with an incident on the M6 last weekend.

Luca Musto, 20 of Ebberns Road, was arrested and charged on July 23 with aggravated taking without consent, dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving without a licence and without insurance and possession of class B cannabis.

Mr Musto was charged with five offences.

He appeared at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on Monday (July 25) and has been remanded to next appear at Warwick Crown Court on August 15.