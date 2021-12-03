Heartless thieves stole three charity boxes that were raising money in memory of the shop owners' nephew - who died after battling brain cancer.

Jenny and Barny Hilsdon, the owners of Rumblers Farm Shop, were left devastated by the theft, which was raising money for The Oli Hilsdon Foundation.

The charity was set up by his wife after his death in 2019.

Three charity pots for The Oli Hilsdon Foundation were stolen

Jenny said she noticed the theft after realising some of the decorations in the shop "didn't look right".

She said: "We have four for the foundation, dotted around the shop, I checked on the others and three of them had been taken.

"The fourth pot didn't have much money in, which is probably why it was left.

"I was looking around the shop and where we have some boxes of sweets, there was a black bag that had chocolate bars in it. We think that whoever stole the charity pots, also planned on taking the bag with chocolates in but must have got disturbed.

Oli

"Items have been stolen from the shop, but the most heartbreaking thing is that someone has stolen from a charity. How can someone do that?

"I heard that Christmas trees were stolen from the hospice in Berkhamsted as well, that must have been targeted, it is out of the way, you wouldn't just drive by and see them.

"Stealing from a hospice or charity, is just despicable."

"I cannot believe people can do this. It is heart breaking for any charity, but for me especially as this charity was so personal to me.

"It has really upset me, I think people should know what has happened

"My brother and sister-in-law work so hard at that shop and wanted to do something for their nephew and now someone has just stolen it.

"All the customers of Rumblers Farm shop have donated so generously to raise funds firstly for Oli’s treatment and now for The Oli Hilsdon Foundation in Oli’s memory.

"What a legacy it would be if a cure was found by our research in his memory. And someone has stolen that money.

"Oli was an incredible young man, he only ever did good in his short life.

"To Barny and Jenny and all your lovely customers I thank you for all your support for Oli over the years and for your continued support of The Oli Hilsdon Foundation.

"I also understand that Christmas trees have been stolen that were sold in aid of the local Hospice. I find this absolutely disgraceful.

"Hospices are so vital and do such amazing work for people suffering from cancer which is sadly now one in two people. So really will at affect almost every family at some stage."

Police are investigating the theft, which happened between 1.15pm and 4pm on Thursday, December 2.