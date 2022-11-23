Four student police officers have started their first postings in Hemel Hempstead after 19 new recruits celebrated the end of their initial training at Welwyn Garden City earlier this month.

The officers were presented with their certificates by Chief Constable Charlie Hall to officially welcome them to the force.

Chief Constable Hall said: “It is a great delight to welcome you to our Hertfordshire police family. We uphold, live and breathe the highest standards and our work in the communities we serve makes a real difference to people.

New recruits throw their hats at their ceremony

The other student officers will work in across the county with three in Borehamwood; two in St Albans; two in Cheshunt; two in North Herts; two in Hatfield; one in Watford; one in East Herts; one in Stevenage; and one in Three Rivers.