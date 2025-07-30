Four arrests made after man is left unconscious outside Hemel Hempstead cricket club

Police

A man was left lying unconscious after being attacked outside a sports club in Hemel Hempstead.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed that four arrests have been made in connection with an assault reported outside of Leverstock Green Cricket Club on Bedmond Road at around 2.06am on Saturday.

It has been reported that a man in his 40s was assaulted and found unresponsive by paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He remains in hospital, with what Hertfordshire Constabulary has described as ‘potentially life changing injuries’.

The police force confirmed that three 17-year-old males and an 18-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. They were released from prison while the investigation continues, Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed.

Detective Sergeant Stephen Mooney, who is investigating the incident, said: “I’d like to hear from anyone who saw what happened or has any information that may help our ongoing enquiries. The venue was quite busy during the early hours of Saturday and we are keen to hear from anyone who was there."

Information can be reported to the detective via email, with the crime reference 41/69755/25 included. Witnesses can also post information on the police force’s website, via its web chat, or by calling the non-emergency number 101.