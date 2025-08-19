Former Hertfordshire police officer jailed for stealing underwear whilst on duty

Police

A former Hertfordshire police officer has been sent to jail after he admitted to stealing underwear from a home whilst on the job.

Yesterday at Cambridge Crown Court, Marcin Zielinski, 27, from Shefford, Bedfordshire, was given a four-month prison sentence.

He admitted to one charge of theft and a charge of improper exercise of police powers and privileges by a constable when he appeared at court on August 4.

Cambridge Crown Court heard that Zielinski took underwear from a home he was searching in September of last year.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has revealed that a woman was also arrested in connection with its investigation, but no further action was taken and she was released without charge.

Zielinski resigned from the force while under investigation in November 2024.

Hertfordshire Constabulary Assistant Chief Constable Genna Telfer said: “Zielinski has let down the public of Hertfordshire, the police service as a whole and his former colleagues, who act with professionalism and integrity.

“His criminal behaviour damages the reputation of policing and represents a fundamental betrayal of the public and the values for which the police service stands.”