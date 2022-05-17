Four fly-tippers have been slapped with fines totaling £8,301.72 after being caught on camera dumping rubbish in Dacorum.

They dumped boxes, a stepladder, furniture, a TV and fridge freezers in Dacorum from March to October last year.

Dacorum Borough Council prosecuted the four, who appeared in court on May 11.

The fly tippers were fined over £8,000 for dumping rubbish in the Dacorum countryside.

Ismail Parllaku of Hartington Road, London was fined for fly-tipping 15 cardboard boxes, 10 black refuse sacks and a stepladder at Coles Lane, Flamstead, in March 2021.

Khawaja Wani of Harefield Road, Luton was fined for dumping furniture at Coles Lane, Flamstead, in September.

Selvin Mathew and Baby Joseph, who live at separate addresses in Gardenia Avenue, Luton, were caught fly-tipping household waste in October.

The pair dumped dining chairs, sofas, a TV and fridge freezers and other smaller household items at a rural lane near Flamstead.

Cllr Julie Banks, Portfolio Holder for Community and Regulatory Services said: “This is a successful day at court in the battle against fly-tippers. In Dacorum, we continue to take a zero-tolerance approach to environmental crime and in particular fly-tipping.”

Cllr Banks added: “Our Environmental Enforcement Officers work hard to assess and visit every reported incident of fly-tipping in the borough to evidence the fly-tipping and investigate, where possible, who was responsible for dumping it and or where it has come from. The team will then issue Fixed Penalty Notices where possible, or collect evidence for larger prosecutions if necessary.”