Fine for Berkhamsted woman who superglued herself to Barclays building as part of climate protest

A Berkhamsted woman was among three Extinction Rebellion protestors found guilty of criminal damage at St Albans Magistrates Court on Friday (December 16) after supergluing herself to a bank’s window.

Sue Hampton of Berkhamsted, Phil Fletcher and Nigel Harvey, both from St Albans admitted to entering the Barclays branch in St Albans on March 11, and to supergluing their hands to the inside of the windows.

Advertisement

Each was fined a third of the actual costs of cleaning the bank windows after they had been arrested.