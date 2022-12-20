News you can trust since 1858
Fine for Berkhamsted woman who superglued herself to Barclays building as part of climate protest

It was part of an Extinction Rebellion protest

By Olivia Preston
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Dec 2022, 10:43am

A Berkhamsted woman was among three Extinction Rebellion protestors found guilty of criminal damage at St Albans Magistrates Court on Friday (December 16) after supergluing herself to a bank’s window.

Sue Hampton of Berkhamsted, Phil Fletcher and Nigel Harvey, both from St Albans admitted to entering the Barclays branch in St Albans on March 11, and to supergluing their hands to the inside of the windows.

Each was fined a third of the actual costs of cleaning the bank windows after they had been arrested.

