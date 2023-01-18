Police have issued a warning after a spate of distraction thefts saw thieves target elderly shoppers in car parks in Dacorum.

Shoppers are urged to be on their guard in supermarket car parks after elderly people were targeted in recent thefts across the borough. There has been a spike in incidents, including one at Sainsbury’s in Apsley, and another at Berkhamsted's Waitrose.

Advertisement

Now, police signs warning people of distraction thefts will appear in car parks in Dacorum.

Police are telling people to stay vigilant

Sgt James Watson, from Dacorum Safer Neighbourhood, explained: “As they return to their cars, victims are distracted by someone suggesting they’ve left shopping in a trolley or dropped something. When they go to look, their purse or wallet is stolen.”

Sgt Watson added: “Unfortunately, these kinds of thefts often take place in car parks, as shoppers are easy to distract, and the fake scenarios used are easily believable.”

Advertisement