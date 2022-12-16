Hertfordshire Police are warning people in Dacorum to be vigilant when considering travelling to meet someone to hand over property that has been advertised for sale online.

The force is asking people to think of their safety and security after a spate of thefts in the Hemel Hempstead area. Hemel Hempstead Local Crime Unit’s Detective Sergeant John Prendergast said: “We are seeing a sharp rise in instances of people advertising items for sale on online marketplaces and being tricked into delivering goods to thieves.”

Advertisement

He explained: “We have had a number of incidents in Three Cherry Trees Lane, the Woodhall Farm shopping precinct and Swallow Fields estate in recent times where items like iPhones, laptops, high-value shoes and even televisions have been stolen."

The police issued the advice today (December 16)

Victims turn up to locations to meet potential buyers for examination of the items for sale and the offenders run off without paying for it. DS Prendergast added: “In some cases, sellers are shown screenshots of bank transfers that have not been cleared and there have been incidents where the victims have been threatened.”

He told residents, who do want to use an online selling site, to be careful especially when payment has not been made in advance. Hertfordshire Constabulary advises people to check the buyer’s profile history and see if they have genuine details.

Advertisement

Before arranging to meet anyone to sell or buy an item, always meet in a busy public place covered by CCTV and check the location on Google Earth. If the location is isolated or unsuitable, the police advise taking someone else along.

But DS Prendergast explained: “However, I must stress that even taking these precautions may not prevent you from becoming a victim of crime. If you have any suspicions or concerns about the person you are dealing with, walk away.”

Advertisement