Dacorum no longer area with highest number of car thefts in Hertfordshire

Dacorum is no longer the area in Hertfordshire where the most car thefts have been reported, new police data shows.

Latest figures from Hertfordshire Constabulary show that 155 car thefts were reported in the borough, slightly fewer than the 160 recorded in Broxbourne.

New information on car thefts published by the police covers the four month period from the start of April through to the end of last month.

Across the county the police force has once again warned of an increase in this type of crime with a rise of seven per cent revealed.

Broxbourne also experienced the biggest rise in car-related crimes with its total rising by 57 per cent. In Watford thefts increased by 33 per cent.

Hertfordshire Constabulary warns that over half of these thefts were keyless entry cars, many of them high value models, which in most cases were stolen overnight or during the evening.

Detective Chief Inspector Luke Whinnett, from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Local Policing Command, said: “Keyless entry vehicles have increasingly been targeted this year across the country. Many of these vehicles have been stolen by organised crime gangs who steal higher value vehicles to ship them overseas.

“There are some steps you can take to help keep your vehicle more secure, such as using a good quality steering wheel lock. If you have a keyless entry vehicle, use a signal blocking fob pouch (Faraday bag) and store any spare fobs/keys in a metal box when not in use, so that criminals can’t use signal relay devices to unlock and start your vehicle remotely.”

Hertfordshire Constabulary has provided the following advice on how residents can protect their vehicles:

-Lock your car whenever it is left unattended and keep it in a garage when parked at night if possible.

-When at home, keep your keyless car fob (and the spare) well away from the car.

-Put the keys in a screened or signal-blocking pouch, such as a Faraday Bag.

-An approved strong full cover steering wheel lock prevents theft, even if the vehicle security system is bypassed.

-Reprogramme your key fobs if you buy a second-hand car.

-Turn off wireless signals on your fob when it's not being used.

-Never leave your vehicle unattended with the engine running, even if you are only absent for a moment.

-Consider fitting CCTV covering your home and driveway, to help deter thieves.

-Use PIR or LED security lighting to make your vehicle more visible as this can also act as a deterrent.

-Always consider parking in a car park that has been accredited with the police approved “Park Mark” scheme.

-Noisy gravel on your drive can help deter a would-be thief, as they don’t want to alert you to their approach.

-Never leave valuable items or tools on display in your vehicle as this may encourage a thief to break in.

-For security products for your vehicles search the ‘accredited products’ page on the Secured by Design website a police-approved website.