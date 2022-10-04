Dacorum has one of highest recorded numbers of business burglaries in the county according to Herts PCC

Businesses in Dacorum are being urged to know their vulnerabilities after the borough was found to have the highest recorded number of business burglaries last year, along with Hertsmere and Welwyn Hatfield.

In the past 12 months, there were 106 business burglaries in Dacorum.

Chief Inspector Jason Keane explained how firms can prevent themselves from becoming victims whilst addressing members of the Independent Business Advisory Group (IBAG), which was set up by the Hertfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner David Lloyd.

Generic police tape crime scene cordoned off emergency services

CI Keane said: “Steps firms can take to mitigate the risk of loss include ensuring they have a monitored and operating alarm system, to install and review CCTV systems to ensure they provide good quality images and to not leave cash in the premises overnight.”

Business burglary makes up a fifth of all burglary cases recorded in Hertfordshire, with an average of two a day.

IBAG and Hertfordshire Chamber of Commerce chairperson Jeremy Bishop: “The cost is not just the value to stock or money stolen, but also the time and funds needed to make repairs and the negative effect on staff morale.”

Advertisement

The riskiest time of the week is early Monday morning from midnight until 4am.

The most common form of entry for thieves is breaking the locks on doors.

While there is a spike from 5pm to 7pm, late at night and early mornings are the times burglars are most likely to strike.