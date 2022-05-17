Crime commissioner welcomes proposed laws to tackle protestors following disruption in Hemel Hempstead

The proposed laws were mentioned in the Queen’s Speech last week

Tuesday, 17th May 2022, 3:29 pm

The Police and Crime Commissioner for Hertfordshire has welcomed new laws that would tackle disruptive protestors following incidents at Buncefield Oil Depot in Hemel Hempstead.

Police and Crime Commissioner David Lloyd says that while he respects the right to protest, the recent disruption has affected thousands of people.

Mr Lloyd said: “Each time these events happen I hear from the public, the vast majority of whom tell me they want tougher action taken. Apart from the frustration and widespread misery, lives are being put at risk.

The proposed laws to tackle disruptive protests were mentioned in the Queen’s Speech last week.

He added: “I welcome the proposed bill which would prevent a minority of protesters from using guerrilla tactics that disrupt the public, businesses, and interfere with emergency services.”

The powers would criminalise people obstructing transport works and intentionally attaching themselves to other people, objects, or buildings.

The Public Order Bill could introduce tougher court orders against repeat offenders.