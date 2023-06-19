News you can trust since 1858
CCTV images released after high value theft at store in Hemel Hempstead shopping centre

Police have identified five people who could help with their enquiries
By James Lowson
Published 19th Jun 2023, 16:19 BST- 1 min read

CCTV images have been released in connection to a theft at a store in a Hemel Hempstead shopping centre.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has classified the theft as ‘high value’, and has identified five people who could help with its enquiries.

Police are hoping to identify five people, in connection to an incident on Tuesday 23 May, at Boots on the Marlowes.

Do you recognise the people in these pictures?Do you recognise the people in these pictures?
Several cosmetic items were taken from the store with no attempt to pay, the police were told.

PC Attila Cseh, who is investigating, said: “Our enquiries are continuing, and we are releasing these CCTV images because we believe the individuals pictured may have been in the area at the time and could assist our enquiries.

“Is this you, do you recognise the people pictured, or did you witness anyone acting suspiciously in the area at this time? Please email [email protected] with any information.”

Police have identified people they believe could help with their enquiriesPolice have identified people they believe could help with their enquiries
Information can also be reported to the police online here, people can speak to an operator in Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Force Communications Room via its online web chat, the police can also be contacted on the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/42238/23. Always dial 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by using its untraceable online form.

