Police dog checks in Hertfordshire reveal ‘no serious concerns’ in 2022/23

CHECKS on police dogs in Hertfordshire revealed ‘no serious concerns’ in 2022/23, according to the annual report of the Independent Dog Welfare Visitors Scheme.

Six independent dog welfare visitors made 12 separate visits to police forces in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire – carrying out a total of 55 dog checks.

During their visits they observe, comment and report on the condition of police dogs and their means of transportation while on duty

Herts Police

And their annual report will be formally reported to a meeting of Hertfordshire’s Police and Crime Panel on Thursday (June 22).

According to that report, during 2022/23 there were six minor injuries noted for six different dogs, including sore foot pads, treatment for eczema on a tail and planned surgery to remove some cysts.

But all the dogs were reported to have been treated ‘quickly and effectively’, with no long term effects.

And the report says that ‘over the last twelve months no serious concerns were noted’.

The report also comments ‘positively’ on the healthy weight of the dogs, their movement, the condition of their coats and the ‘good rapport between dogs and handlers’.

And in his foreword to the annual report, Police and Crime Commissioner David Lloyd welcomes the findings.

“Once again, I am pleased to note that the Dog Welfare Visitors did not raise any serious concerns for those dogs that they visited,” he says.

“I am also pleased to note that the Dog Unit has taken on a number of new dogs which should enhance the service that they already provide.”

According to the report the three forces had a total of 51 trained dogs in 2022/23, including dogs specialising in the detection of drugs, cash, guns, weapons and explosives.

During 2022/23, the report acknowledges that 28 dogs retired – due to age, medical grounds or not reaching the required standard.

But it also records that 19 new dogs – and three new handlers – have been recruited.

According to the report there had been an ambition to conduct 26 visits across the three counties, rather than 12 – but it had not been possible.