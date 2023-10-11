CCTV appeal launched after money is stolen in Hemel Hempstead distraction theft

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A CCTV appeal has been launched in connection to an incident of theft reported in Hemel Hempstead.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has released two images containing three individuals who may have vital information regarding the theft.

Between 4.30pm and 5pm on Tuesday 15 August, a victim had money stolen from their purse in the Hemel Hempstead area.

Police officers want to speak to these two

Specifics have not been disclosed on how the money, was taken but it has been classified as a distraction theft incident by the police force.

This is defined by police as an incident where someone steals something from another person after tricking them into giving their attention to something else.

No further information has been provided on where abouts in the Hertfordshire town that this incident took place. However, officers believe that the three people were in the area at the time and could provide details on what happened.

This man could have vital information regarding the crime

PC Grace Dennis, from the Dacorum Intervention team said: “We are hopeful that these people can help us. If you recognise these men, or it is you pictured, please get in touch by emailing me via [email protected], quoting crime reference 41/67026/23.”

People can also report information to the police force online, via its web chat, or by calling the non-emergency number 101.