Man from village between Aylesbury and Hemel sentenced for manslaughter of his mum and attempted murder of his dad
A man from a village between Aylesbury and Hemel was sentenced today (Monday 9 October 2023), following the manslaughter of his mum and attempted murder of his dad.
Ashley Howse, aged 37, of Bovingdon, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court where he was sentenced to be detained under Section 37 of the Mental Health Act Hospital Order with a Section 41 Mental Health Act Restrictions Order.
Police were called to reports of a disturbance inside a property in Austins Mead, Bovingdon, just before 3.20pm on Saturday 11 December 2021.
Upon their arrival they discovered Julia Howse, aged 61, unconscious and seriously injured. Police officers and paramedics fought to save her life but sadly she was pronounced deceased a short time later having suffered fatal stab wounds during an incident.
Detectives from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit launched an investigation to determine the circumstances of Julia’s death.
Her son, Ashley Howse, aged 35 at the time, was charged with her murder, as well as the attempted murder of his father during the same incident.
However, following a psychiatric assessment of Howse earlier this year, the following guilty pleas were accepted by the prosecution:
One count of manslaughter through diminished responsibility (in connection with the death of Julia Howse).
One count of attempted murder (in connection with Ashley Howse’s father).
Detective Chief Inspector Sam Khanna, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit said: “A considerable amount of time has passed since the incident, but this does not make the loss of a loved one any easier. Our thoughts remain with Julia’s family at this very difficult time.“I hope the result provides some closure and reassurance to them as they now move on with their lives. I would also like to extend my gratitude to everyone who has worked on this investigation for all their hard work.”