CCTV appeal launched after man suffers fractured jaw in Hemel Hempstead brawl

A CCTV appeal has been launched by Hertfordshire Constabulary after a man had his jaw fractured during a brawl in Hemel Hempstead.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has released a CCTV image of a person who may have witnessed the fight.

At around 10.50pm on Friday 9 February, Hertfordshire Constabulary attended a brawl at the Marchmont Arms in Piccotts End.

Police want to speak to the man pictured

The police force has confirmed that a small group of males were involved in the fight, and that a man in his 30s suffered two fractures to his jaw, requiring surgery.

Detective Constable Gemma Ball, who is investigating, said: “Our enquiries are continuing at pace, and we can now release a CCTV image of someone we would like to identify.

“We are releasing this image because we believe that the person pictured may have been in the area at the time and could have information to assist our investigation.

“Is this you, or do you recognise this person? Please email me at [email protected].

“Any information at all could assist us as we progress our enquiries.”

Information can be reported to the police online, staff can be contacted on a chat, or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 41/11559/24.