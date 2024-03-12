Drink driver avoids jail after being involved in two-vehicle crash in Markyate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A drink driver who crashed his vehicle in Markyate, avoided receiving a jail sentence when punished in court, Herts Police has revealed.

Sameer Ghafoor, 24, of Larkway Close in north London, was disqualified from driving at a St Albans Magistrates’ Court hearing on Friday (8 March).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Hemel Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He pleaded guilty to drink driving on Friday 15 September 2023.

He was disqualified from driving at a hearing on Friday

Hertfordshire Constabulary officers attended a crash at around 5.30pm on the A5183 southbound near to Hicks Road and the footbridge.

Two vehicles were involved – a black Mercedes and a black Audi. Ghafoor was arrested at the scene and taken to custody.

On Friday he was disqualified from driving for a year, which could be reduced by three months following the completion of a rehabilitation course.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He was also ordered to pay costs and a victim surcharge totalling £120.

Detective Constable Andrew Shepherd said: “A man was arrested and has since been charged with drink driving.

“Thankfully nobody was injured but we are keen to hear from any witnesses or anyone with information. If you were driving in the area at the time and have a dash cam fitted to your vehicle, please check it and get in touch if you spot something that might help us.

“You can get in contact by emailing me at [email protected] quoting ISR 702 of 15 September.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Residents are encouraged to report crimes to the police online, police staff can be contacted via web chat, or by calling the non-emergency number 101.