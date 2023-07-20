News you can trust since 1858
CCTV appeal launched after equipment is stolen from Hemel Hempstead business

Items were taken from the business overnight
By James Lowson
Published 20th Jul 2023, 09:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 09:48 BST

A CCTV appeal has been launched in connection to a burglary in Hemel Hempstead where equipment was stolen from a business.

On Tuesday (18 July) between 1am and 1.45am, copper piping and a metal covering was stolen from a business’ premises in Brindley Way.

Read More
Cyclist dies after coming off his bike in Hemel Hempstead
A CCTV image released by the police
A CCTV image released by the police
Yesterday evening (19 July), the police released CCTV images of two people they would like to speak to in connection to the incident.

Intervention PC Cameron Nutt said: “We’d like to speak to the two men pictured as we believe they were in the area around the time of this incident and may have information to assist our enquiries.

“If this is you or you recognise them, then please get in contact.”

Anyone with information is asked to email PC Nutt here.

Police officers want to speak to this man
Police officers want to speak to this man

Information can also be reported to the police online here, or by using the force’s online web chat here, or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/57265/23.

Alternatively, residents can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by using its untraceable webform here.

To receive police messages about a range of topics including burglaries, scams and missing people in your local area, sign up to Owl or download the ‘OWL

crime alerts’ app from your app store.