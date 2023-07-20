CCTV appeal launched after equipment is stolen from Hemel Hempstead business

A CCTV appeal has been launched in connection to a burglary in Hemel Hempstead where equipment was stolen from a business.

On Tuesday (18 July) between 1am and 1.45am, copper piping and a metal covering was stolen from a business’ premises in Brindley Way.

A CCTV image released by the police

Yesterday evening (19 July), the police released CCTV images of two people they would like to speak to in connection to the incident.

Intervention PC Cameron Nutt said: “We’d like to speak to the two men pictured as we believe they were in the area around the time of this incident and may have information to assist our enquiries.

“If this is you or you recognise them, then please get in contact.”

Anyone with information is asked to email PC Nutt here.

Police officers want to speak to this man

Information can also be reported to the police online here, or by using the force’s online web chat here, or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/57265/23.

Alternatively, residents can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by using its untraceable webform here.

Alternatively, residents can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by using its untraceable webform here.