Cyclist dies after coming off his bike in Hemel Hempstead

The man was in his 60s
By The Newsroom
Published 17th Jul 2023, 13:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 13:18 BST

A cyclist has died after coming off his bike in Hemel Hempstead.

Police are appealing for witnesses, information and dash cam footage following his death which happened around 1.30pm yesterday (Sunday), on Pouchen End Lane.

The cyclist, a man in his 60s, was riding a black and blue mountain e-bike, and for reasons not yet determined came off the bike and suffered a cardiac arrest.

Police are urging witnesses to come forward. Image submitted.Police are urging witnesses to come forward. Image submitted.
He died at the scene, and his next of kin have been informed.

A black Ford Fiesta was reported driving near to the cyclist at the time, and the driver remained at the scene until officers arrived.

No arrests have been made.

Sergeant Tim Davies said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this sad time.

“Our enquiries are continuing, and we are appealing for any witnesses to please come forward. Were you travelling in the area at the time and saw what happened? Additionally, if you saw the cyclist, who was wearing a black top with a black helmet, or the black Ford Fiesta travelling on the road, please get in touch.

“I am also asking anyone who was driving in the area and has a dash cam fitted to please check it as you may have recorded some crucial footage to assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to report information online or call 101, quoting crime ISR 348 of 16 July.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously by phone on 0800 555 111.