Hertfordshire Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to following a burglary at a salon in Berkhamsted.

Aurora Hair and Beauty on Lower Kings Road was broken into at around 4.30am on June 3.

Investigating officer PC Smith said: “Thankfully nothing was taken however a door was damaged during the incident, with a pane of glass smashed.”

The police need help to identify this man.

PC Smith added: “We’d like to speak to the man pictured as we believe he was in the area at the time and he could have vital information about what happened.”