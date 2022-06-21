CCTV appeal following Berkhamsted salon burglary

Police say that a door was damaged during the incident.

By Olivia Preston
Tuesday, 21st June 2022, 11:53 am

Hertfordshire Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to following a burglary at a salon in Berkhamsted.

Aurora Hair and Beauty on Lower Kings Road was broken into at around 4.30am on June 3.

Investigating officer PC Smith said: “Thankfully nothing was taken however a door was damaged during the incident, with a pane of glass smashed.”

The police need help to identify this man.

PC Smith added: “We’d like to speak to the man pictured as we believe he was in the area at the time and he could have vital information about what happened.”

People who recognise this man or have information are urged to get in touch via 101, quoting crime reference 41/43953/22.