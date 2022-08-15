Detectives investagating a Hemel Hempstead burglary have released pictures of some of the stolen items in a bid to track them down.
The burglary happened on Widmore Drive between Tuesday, August 9 and Saturday, August 13.
Items taken included:
Most Popular
-
1
No hosepipe ban in Dacorum says Afinity Water despite drought officially declared
-
2
Body found in wooded area in Hemel Hempstead
-
3
Emergency services called as car found on fire in Hemel Hempstead driveway
-
4
Crackdown on drink and drug driving starts in Dacorum next week
-
5
Jail for man who made hoax bomb threat outside Hemel Hempstead police station and threatened to 'take out' officers
> 10 watches (three of which are pictured)
> A gold chain necklace (pictured)
> A silver wedding band (pictured)
> Numerous pieces of costume jewellery
> Cash
> Paperwork
Detective Constable Peter Spiers, from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit, said: “Our enquiries are continuing at this time and I am appealing for anyone who may have come across any of the items pictured to please get in touch.
“I’d also like to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated. Even the smallest piece of information may assist our investigation.”
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] report online or via web chat, or call 101 quoting crime reference 41/64843/22.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.