Detectives investagating a Hemel Hempstead burglary have released pictures of some of the stolen items in a bid to track them down.

The burglary happened on Widmore Drive between Tuesday, August 9 and Saturday, August 13.

Items taken included:

> 10 watches (three of which are pictured)

> A gold chain necklace (pictured)

> A silver wedding band (pictured)

> Numerous pieces of costume jewellery

> Cash

> Paperwork

Detective Constable Peter Spiers, from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit, said: “Our enquiries are continuing at this time and I am appealing for anyone who may have come across any of the items pictured to please get in touch.

“I’d also like to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated. Even the smallest piece of information may assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] report online or via web chat, or call 101 quoting crime reference 41/64843/22.