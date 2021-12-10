Cars damaged and windows smashed in Hemel Hempstead

Officers investigating damage to vehicles in Hemel Hempstead have released images of two people they would like to speak to as part of their enquiries.

Both incidents happened on Tuesday, November 30, in the Boxmoor area of the town.

A rear passenger window of a red Hyundai i10 was smashed just before 4pm in Foster Road.

Police have released CCTV images of two people they would like to speak to

The second incident happened a short time later in a car park on Anchor Lane, behind The Three Blackbirds pub.

The owner of a blue Vauxhall Meriva returned to their vehicle to find the driver’s side front window smashed and several dents in the body work.

PCSO Daniel McManus, from the Dacorum Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “Both the vehicles were targeted when they were parked and there has been a considerable amount of damaged caused, leaving the victims to deal with the inconvenience and cost of getting their cars repaired.

“We have carried out a number of enquiries into these criminal damage offences since they occurred, and we are now choosing to release images of two people we would like to identify.

"We believe they were in the area at the time of the incidents, and they may have vital information that could assist our investigation.

“We’re aware that these images are not very good quality, however we owe it to the victims to explore every line of enquiry available to us, so please contact me as soon as possible if you think you can help.”

If you have any information about these incidents you can email PCSO McManus at [email protected], report information online or call 101 quoting reference 41/94016/21.